Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,604 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 20.1% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $51,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.45 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.