Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Price

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $282.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.37 and a 200-day moving average of $317.18. Amgen has a one year low of $257.80 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

