Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTW) Shares Down 6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTSTW – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 13,391 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 8,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Data Storage Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

