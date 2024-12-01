Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Get Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche alerts:

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3548 per share. This is a boost from Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.