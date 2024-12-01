D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $98.14 and a 12-month high of $122.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

