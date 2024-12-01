D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.37% of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 1.2% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 283,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 198.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

