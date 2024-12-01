D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 9,511 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,903 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

