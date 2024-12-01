D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,054 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23,792.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,043,000,000 after buying an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after buying an additional 767,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,617,000 after acquiring an additional 700,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,640,000 after acquiring an additional 665,149 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 27.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,883,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $218.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.63 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.96.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

