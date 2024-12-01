CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 715.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 527.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $323.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,198.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.26. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $332.05.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

