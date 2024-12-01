CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $323.51 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $193.91 and a one year high of $332.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,198.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.26.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

