Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Crown Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $92.09 on Friday. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,007.78. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Crown by 22.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 198,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Crown by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Crown by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Crown by 167.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

