Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,592,000 after purchasing an additional 203,442 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3,111.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,059,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,665,000 after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,706.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.99%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.