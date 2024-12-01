CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $345.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 678.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

