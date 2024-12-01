Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 8,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 28,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
Critical Metals Trading Up 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRML. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.