CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Cut by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $1,668,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,554.80. This trade represents a 13.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,679. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $51.17 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.