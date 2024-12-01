Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,723 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises 4.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.99% of Credicorp worth $142,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $185.47 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.72 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.82.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $2.9084 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

