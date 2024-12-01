CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $827,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $83.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

