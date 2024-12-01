CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,999,000 after acquiring an additional 548,728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,554,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,336,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.27 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

