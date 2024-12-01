CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 353.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 267.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS DIVB opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

