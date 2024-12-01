CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

FNF opened at $63.39 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

