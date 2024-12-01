Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $167.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSE CR opened at $182.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.01. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

