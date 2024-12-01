Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Corteva has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

