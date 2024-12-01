Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Corteva has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
Corteva Stock Performance
Corteva stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Corteva
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
