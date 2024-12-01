Cool Company Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Cool has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cool to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Cool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLCO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Cool has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

