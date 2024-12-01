Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $41,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $205.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $148.72 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

