Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 223.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 197,515 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 551.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 43.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $82.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

