Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $18.78 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.84.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

