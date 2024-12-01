Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 403.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Eaton by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

Eaton stock opened at $375.42 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $224.61 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

