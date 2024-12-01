Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 6,161 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA QVMS opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $215.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.