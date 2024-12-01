Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 6,161 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QVMS opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $215.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

