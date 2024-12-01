CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CME. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.47.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $89,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,935.64. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,028 shares of company stock worth $1,811,681. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $238.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.94. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.