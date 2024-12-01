Citigroup Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $344.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $313.00 to $344.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $281.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average of $250.60.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

