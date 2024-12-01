Circle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $465.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $469.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.