Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $93.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $50,512.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,222.18. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

