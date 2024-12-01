Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $6,805,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Entegris by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 31.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Entegris Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average is $117.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.