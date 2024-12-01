Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 959.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 399,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,197,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $225.79 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $136.87 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.06.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

