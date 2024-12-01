Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1,262.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,956 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 129,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,566,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. The trade was a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $874,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. This trade represents a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,513 shares of company stock valued at $56,795,253. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

