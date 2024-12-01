Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Still a Buy?

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI – Get Free Report) was up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.22). Approximately 2,932,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.04).
Chrysalis Investments Trading Up 8.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.
About Chrysalis Investments
Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
