Chase (NYSE:CCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chase Stock Performance
Shares of CCF stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.49. Chase has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $135.27.
About Chase
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.