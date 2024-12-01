CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Shares Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 10,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 66,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

CENAQ Energy Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.