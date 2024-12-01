Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,205,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 1,053,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,339.2 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of CLNXF remained flat at $34.89 during trading hours on Friday. 606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
