Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,205,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 1,053,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,339.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLNXF remained flat at $34.89 during trading hours on Friday. 606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

