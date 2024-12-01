Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $72,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 239.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 557,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after buying an additional 271,444 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 599.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 287,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after buying an additional 246,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14,163.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,232,000 after buying an additional 202,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $15,793,393.07. The trade was a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,175.82. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,760 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,712. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $204.30 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.26. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.25%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

