Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 9,657 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.71% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.