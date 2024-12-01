Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 32,390 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,390 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EEMV opened at $59.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

