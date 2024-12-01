Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,139 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Allan Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,785,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average is $180.92. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

