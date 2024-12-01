Captrust Financial Advisors Has $14.06 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $376.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.61. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $282.89 and a one year high of $377.05. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

