Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

