Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,137 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,137 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monro by 99.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Monro by 361.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Monro had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $301.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Monro’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

