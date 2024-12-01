Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,483 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 117,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,234,000 after buying an additional 248,795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 15,513.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,152,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 77.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 95,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

