Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,330,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,232,000 after buying an additional 708,620 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Legend Biotech by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,038,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,526,000 after acquiring an additional 266,296 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 314,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 356,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 72,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

