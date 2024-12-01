Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 23,019 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

About TeraWulf

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.