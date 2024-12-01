Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 103.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 162,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.